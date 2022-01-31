Quantic Dreams revealed Star Wars Eclipse at The Game Awards last December and, although the official details on the game have remained rather scarce, several rumors would have revealed some aspects of the game.

Recently, Twitter user AccountNGT shared some more details about the project.

As leaked earlier, it appears that unlike previous Quantic Dream titles, Star Wars Eclipse will be an action-adventure game with a fully open world and combat similar to Respawn Entertainment and EA’s 2019 game, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Apparently the game will also have some competitive multiplayer elements (mentioned in past rumors) and will have more playable characters than any previous Quantic Dream game.

Recap of everything I know on Quantic Dream’s next projects 1. Star Wars Eclipse – Action-Adventure

– Based on interactive storytelling

– Open World

– Quantic Dream Montreal is working on multiplayer, gameplay and level design aspects pic.twitter.com/4sQjzTFzoI – AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

– The development of this game is complicated

– Many engine features had to be added / modified / extended

– More playable characters than any other QD game

– Non-linear storyline

– Story still being written – AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

– Coming on PlayStation, Xbox and PC – AccountNGT (@accngt) January 29, 2022

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

The leaker further states that the game will have “a mix of story and gameplay“which will apparently take a cue from The Last of Us Part 2. The story itself will not be linear and will be interactive, which, of course, is something Quantic Dream has a lot of experience with.

Previous reports have stated that Star Wars Eclipse has been in development for about 18 months and that it is at least 3-4 years to launch, which means it will likely take a while before we see the title.

Source: Gamingbolt.