Star Wars Eclipse it was officially announced at The Game Awards 2021, and we must say that it was a really great surprise, even if we had already told you about its possible appearance in a dedicated article. Despite this, the trailer presented gave a good idea of ​​the climax of the experience, but not only. In fact, as was to be expected, despite the fact that the game is developed by Quantic Dream, and we have no confirmations on platforms and release period, we are almost sure that it will not arrive only exclusively for the flagship Sony, but will also land on consoles Microsoft And PC. The imagery of Star Wars has always been able to capture the interest of millions of fans, but despite this, if placed in the videogame field, there have never been real mammoth productions. The same Jedi Fallen Order, which still remains a pleasant adventure, failed to convince fans in its entirety. Precisely for this reason, Eclipse has all eyes on it, seen and considered also the team that holds the keys to the project. The doubts remain, however, also because the software house will find itself for the first time to leave its comfort zone of graphic adventures.

Where and when

Star Wars Eclipse will be set in the period of the High Republic, that is about 200 years before the events narrated in the films, and will end 50 years before the events narrated in The Phantom Menace. That period is remembered as the phase of maximum expansion of the Republic, but above all it represents the golden years for the Jedi Order. Eclipse, therefore, will undoubtedly be the first video game to provide us with a focus on this time bracket, but the most thirsty for knowledge fans will find just as much information in novels and comics, on which we are sure that Quantic Dream has taken inspiration for some aspects of its production. .

The trailer shows some strange alien races, including the Neimoidians, owners of impressive stations that we saw in the second film trilogy. There will obviously be some characters we already know, like the iconic Master Yoda, still only one member of the Jedi Council at the time. We will meet a younger, more agile and stronger Yoda, in the height of his maturity, an unprecedented aspect of this character who has always been shown only as an old sage with immense strength but now crushed by the weight of the years. Also don’t forget that at that time the Outer Rim had not yet been discovered, so the Star Trek quote “space, the last frontier” in this case doesn’t seem so out of place. The Republic is leading expeditions to find out what lies beyond known space: this will be one of the main scenarios in the history of the new Eclipse.

Star Wars Eclipse is not your usual Quantic Dream game

Let’s try to reconstruct the game’s path a little, given that at the current state of things we don’t have the slightest idea of ​​what the actual gameplay will be like. However, as can be seen from this link, Star Wars Eclipse existed in prototype form as early as March 2018, exactly one month before the launch of Detroit Become Human, the latest game from the PlayStation 4 exclusive software house. This info was obtained by studying the Twitter profile of the developers, many of whom have been working on a mysterious project since March 2018. Among the most important figures, the chief screenwriter and the director of the filmed sequences stand out.

The formula of the game will be that typical of the Quantic Dream productions, an adventure with action elements and a branching narrative, with player choices that will lead to a succession of chain events through which to shape one’s own adventure. On the other hand, however, it is interesting to note how, according to the AccNGT insider (find the source a this link) one of the main sources of inspiration for the team was The Last of Us. We therefore expect that the action component will be even more marked than the previous works, trying to emulate, but maintaining its own style, also the characteristics of the registered work. Naughty Dog which, especially with the second chapter, has proved to be a master in this category of game. Most of all, however, Quantic Dream was keen to reassure the fans, stating that Star Wars Eclipse is a product created by true fans of the brand, and will be full of new places to explore through new stories with unique characters, each with their own path, skills and roles to play.

Conclusions

According to what was reported by the well-known leaker Tom Henderson (also in this case you will find here the source), Star Wars Eclipse won’t arrive for three or four years, at least. Furthermore, Henderson also stated that the screenplay for the title is being written by the Parisian division of Quantic Dream, with David Cage personally involved in drafting the project. Net of everything, therefore, Star Wars Eclipse is one of the most ambitious projects in the saga, partly because it really is, partly because you can’t go wrong with a production linked to Star Wars. The game is not out yet but fans already have high expectations, but we are aware that the title will now disappear from the radar for some time. We wait confidently, also because the trailer is frighteningly intriguing, and we can’t wait to unsheath the lightsabers again.