That was in an interview that they made to him in GQ, where he also revealed something else. Apparently there are quite a few discussions about it with Lucasfilm.

But in the state these negotiations are in at the moment, he cannot share anything openly and clearly.

According to Glover ‘we’re talking about it’, and joked saying ‘is all I can say without [la presidenta de Lucasfilm] Kathleen Kennedy chasing me’.

Something that he also commented is that the COVID-19 pandemic still taught him how valuable time is.

So you’re not going to waste it on a project you don’t care about or just make money. That’s why he wants to be Lando Calrissian again in Star Wars.

donald glover said ‘I would love to play Lando again. It just has to be the right way to do it’. Then he highlighted ‘time is valuable. You only get so much. I’m not interested in doing anything that’s a waste of time or a simple paycheck’.

Glover finished off with ‘I prefer to spend time with people I enjoy. It just has to be the right thing, which I think it could be. Lando is definitely someone I’d like to hang out with’.

Why didn’t Donald Glover’s movie as Lando Calrissian have a sequel?

Solo: A Star Wars Story, the film where Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian, had a troubled production. Its first directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were fired and Ron Howard ended it.

This caused its budget to end up being between $275 and $300 million dollars. But when it opened, it grossed just $393.2 million, and no one knows how much Lucasfilm and Disney spent to promote it.

To this we must add that the critics were unfavorable; on Rotten Tomatoes it has an average of 69% critics and 63% audience. Howard, some time after the film’s release, commented that he did not think it would have a sequel.

So the project Donald Glover may be referring to is perhaps a Lando Calrissian TV series for Disney+.

That is something that has been rumored since 2020 but so far there is no full confirmation.

