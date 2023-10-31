The Star Wars film series is one of the most popular in the world and it is normal that new leaks about upcoming films continually come to light. The source we are reporting to you today makes some really juicy revelations for fans of Daisy Ridley films.

As reported by the insider StarCouncils, the title of the new film in the saga would have been leaked: “Star Wars: A New Beginning”. The plot, very roughly, would see Rey working in an attempt to found a new Jedi Order.

The insider invites us to take the news with a pinch of salt as the source would be “rather questionable”. This, however, is not the only recent rumor that has surfaced regarding the next Star Wars feature film.

The site Star Wars News Net reports that, according to the information at its disposal, the final draft of the screenplay of this mysterious film will be in Disney’s hands by Thanksgiving (which falls on November 23rd).

There would be directing the writing of the screenplay, as reported by ex-Star Wars screenwriter Damon Lindelof Steven Knighta well-known name in the world of the small screen for having worked on the TV series “Peaky Blinders”.

Now that the writers’ strike seems to have arrived a sort of truce as regards the writing of the new Star Wars film, it is very likely that the time limit proposed by Star Wars News Net will be respected: how long will it be until the first trailer, however?