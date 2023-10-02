













Since before its premiere, rumors circulated about the direction of Star Wars: Rogue One. According to them, Gareth Edwards’ work did not convince Disney and that is why they called Tony Gilroy to ‘redo’ certain parts. But the director assures that this was not the case.

In an interview about his new film ‘The Creator‘, he took the opportunity to clarify things. Yes there were reshoots in RogueOne, but he was working on the films until the last minute. In addition, the changes that were made were decisions that were made together.

He also hinted that there was some conflict during production, but preferred not to delve deeper. Furthermore, he said he was very grateful for the opportunity to have made a film about star Wars. He simply wants to silence the rumors and ensure that it was 100% his film.

What else has the director of Star Wars: Rogue One done?

The director of Star Wars: Rogue One has made a career of directing several films with great care for special effects. Among these is Monsterswhich launched him to fame in 2010. Four years later he was in charge of the first installment of godzilla in the monsterverse.

Source: Legendary Pictures

In 2016 he was in charge of RogueOne and this 2023 he is back with an original film. This is called The Creator and is about a soldier who is sent to find a secret weapon to use against the AI. So far the reviews have been quite positive. Will they give it a chance?

