Every May 4th is Star Wars Day. In the chats of professional geeks it is not uncommon to see some “May the 4th Be With You” or “May the force be with you” arrive.

The saga created by George Lucas it’s the only one that has a day where fans greet each other. And it’s not a small thing.

In 1977, the franchise saw the light with the premiere of Episode IV. Over the years and after nine episodes, several series and spin-offs, They have, Luke Y Leia They built a horde of fans including world-renowned celebrities. Let’s see who some of them are.

Taiwanese fans did not miss Star Wars Day 2021. Photo: EFE.

Star Wars for these celebrities is a holy word.

Freddie mercury He was a tremendous fan of the series. It was reaffirmed in several notes by Brian May, Queen’s guitarist.

The mythical singer’s taste for Star Wars was evident when he got on the “cococho” of a Darth Vader (legend has it that Lucas did not like it at all and almost denounced it).

Former One Direction singer Zayn Malik He raised the bar: he got a lightsaber tattooed on his finger.

Zayn Malik proudly showed off his tattoo. Photo: capture.

Another musician who is an unconditional fan of these characters is Snoop dogg. He was seen wearing a jacket from the movie and, most importantly, he has a mural in his house related to the movies.

Eminem He talks about Star Wars in several of his songs and it is not ruled out that he is a fan. In “Stay Wide Awake” he blurts out a line about jumping like a Jawa from “the fucking Star Wars movies” and invites the audience to his “dark side”.

Mark Zuckerberg, the creator of Facebook, is such a fan of movies that he once dressed his daughter like this:

Mark Zuckerberg published this photo of his daughter dressed as one of the characters in the saga. Photo: Capture Facebook.

Benedict Cumberbatch, famous for being Sherlock, declared in an interview on The Graham Norton Show that he is a faithful follower of the saga. Harrison Ford, who played Han, was also invited that day.

The same happens with Samuel Jackson. The actor who played Mace Windu in Episodes I, II and III and in The Clone Wars series commented that he was such a fan of the first three that he asked Lucas to cast him in the following episodes.

Jackson with Liam Neeson and Chewbacca before the premiere of Episode III. Photo: AP.

The one who became a faithful follower of the saga years after seeing it as an adult was Daniel Radcliffe, that is to say, Harry Potter.

Radcliffe as Bobba Fett on the Ellen DeGeneres show. Photo: YouTube capture.

A professional fanatic is Megan fox. The actress has a collection of dolls from the films in her home. His best figure is a life-size R2D2 that turns on lights and has sound.

Megan Fox, Star Wars fan. Photo: Capture Twitter.

The musician and actor Jack black He also exposed his Star Wars craze by posting a video during the quarantine in which he advised his followers to “try to stay strong as a Jedi Master.”

Casual ones

There are countless numbers of celebrities who hit the streets with some Star Wars garment.

Kim kardashian Y Kanye west They dressed up like the protagonists of the movies. It was in a pilot for a show they recorded in 2008. She was Leia and he was a Stormtrooper.

The meeting in that pilot came a few years after Kim and Kanye met. Photo: AFP.

The interpreters Lupita Nyong’o, Andrew Garfield Y Justin timberlake They came out to respective events with franchise shirts.

Lupita Nyong’o posing before the premiere of The Force Awakens. Photo: EFE.

And who contributed a differential was Rihanna wearing a skirt with the Episode II poster printed on it.