













Star Wars Day: Grogu takes over Google in this beautiful easter egg

That’s how it is, if it occurs to you to google Grogueven if you type his now official full name which is “Din Grogu” you will see the little Mandalorian foundling in the corner of your browser on this star wars day

Yes, everything looks small, but, as you see it, Grogu and the mandalorian are charging to starwars, especially in its day because of the fact that the last trilogy did not convince anyone and only left us with bad memories.

This is not the first this is not the first easter egg that appears on Google just for the sake of it. There was also one for The Last of Us series, if you write in the search bar “Do a Barrel Roll” you will take a nice memory of the Star Fox video game and you can even play Pac-Man for free just by typing the name of the game.

Source: Lucasfilm

There is no doubt that Google knows how to jump on the bandwagon on the right days so that people spend a long time wasting their time, at least in this case, appreciating little baby Yoda using the Force.

We also recommend: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga receives free content with an unpublished character

Why is Star Wars Day on May 4?

Same and you were late for the train and you have no idea why the fourth of May is celebrated as the day of Star Wars. Well, it is a simple pun where May The Fourth – clearly in English – reminds us of that iconic phrase that no one forgets: May The Force.

Obviously, May 5 also began to be handled as the Revenge of the 5th or, in this precise case, The Sith, who are the antagonists of this story created by George Lucas at the end of the 70’s.

On the other hand, a genius came up with the idea that it would be very nice to say “This is the May” instead of “This is the Way”, which is the phrase used by the Mandalorians. Ultimately, the fans are the ones who bring these celebrations to life.

Speaking of this particular date, let’s remember that three new movies are coming that have the opportunity to claim themselves in front of the eyes of the fans and there is even a Fortnite event that you should not miss. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.