This is from Humble and includes 14 titles from all eras of the galactic saga. The normal price is $99.99 dollars, but at the moment it only costs $54.99, $984.95 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

As disclosed the money raised by this Star Wars Day compilation, known as Star Wars Collectionwill reach charities.

One of them is Star Wars: Force for Changewhich is a charity program that is run by Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company.

It collects donations to solve global problems and sells Star Wars merchandise to support good causes around the world.

Fountain: Aspyr.

Star Wars: Force for Change started in 2014 and with the support of UNICEF. The latter’s American branch, also known as the United Nations Children’s Fund, will still receive support.

So whoever purchases this Star Wars Day Humble game pack will be supporting the humanitarian efforts of the organizations mentioned above. It is a good opportunity to obtain good titles and make a difference.

What games come in the Star Wars Day pack?

Below you can see the list of games that are included in the package Star Wars Collection of Star Wars Day. It is a good selection that covers different periods of this saga and that delighted fans of the power of the Force.

Specifically, the titles available are the following:

– STAR WARS – Dark Forces

– STAR WARS – Knights of the Old Republic

– STAR WARS – The Force Unleashed II

– STAR WARS – The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition

– STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

– STAR WARS Empire at War – Gold Pack

– STAR WARS Jedi Knight – Dark Forces II

– STAR WARS Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy

– STAR WARS Jedi Knight – Mysteries of the Sith

– STAR WARS Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast

– STAR WARS Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords

– STAR WARS Republic Commando

– STAR WARS Starfighter

– STAR WARS The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes

Star Wars Collection is available on PC via Steam in its versions for MS Windows, Mac and Linux. To access the games it is necessary to have a Steam account, registration of which is free.

This Star Wars Day Humble sale will expire in less than a day, so make sure you take advantage of it as soon as possible.

In addition to this Star Wars Day package we have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.