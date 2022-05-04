As you have seen for years now, every May 4th there is Star Wars Day, and to celebrate the event all platforms organize themed discounts that to be able to give the opportunity to all players to have fun.

But what are the Star Wars Day themed discounts? Here are all the ones that we managed to collect from those offered on Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Xbox

Triple Bundle EA Star Wars – € 29.69

LEGO Star Wars II – € 4.94

LEGO Star Wars III – 3.74 euros

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – 3.74 euros

Pinfall FX 3: Star Wars Pinball – € 3.49

Pinfall FX 3: Star Wars Pinball Season 1 – € 16.79

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball Season 2 – € 16.79

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force – 4.99 euros

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: Pack Only – 4.99 euros

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack – € 2.49

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi – € 3.49

Pinball FX3 – Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes – 3.49 euros

Star Wars Battlefront (original) – 4.99 euros

Star Wars Battlefront II (original) – 4.99 euros

Star Wars Battlefront Final Edition – 4.99 euros

Star Wars Battlefront II – € 4.99

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition – € 7.99

Star Wars Episode I Racer – € 7.49

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 12.49 euros

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition – € 17.99

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – 4.99 euros

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – 4.99 euros

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – 4.99 euros

Star Wars: Republic Commando – 4.99 euros

Star Wars Squadrons – 9.99 euros

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed – 3.74 euros

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – 3.74 euros

PlayStation

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball – € 4.99

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball Season 1 – 11.99 euros

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball Season 2 – 11.99 euros

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: Balance of the Force – 4.99 euros

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: Heroes Within – € 4.99

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: Pack Only – 4.99 euros

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: The Force Awakens Pack – € 2.49

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: The Last Jedi – € 3.49

Pinball FX3: Star Wars Pinball: Unsung Heroes – € 3.49

Star Wars Battlefront II – € 4.99

Star Wars Bounty Hunter – 4.99 euros

Star Wars Episode I Racer – € 7.49

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 9.99 euros

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – 11.99 euros

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – 4.99 euros

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter – 4.99 euros

Star Wars Pinball (VR) – € 4.99

Star Wars: Racer Revenge – 4.99 euros

Star Wars Republic Commando – 7.49 euros

Star Wars Squadrons – 9.99 euros

Super Star Wars – € 4.99

Vader Immortal (VR) – 13.49 euros

Nintendo Switch

Star Wars Episode I Racer – € 6.86

Star Wars Heritage Pack – € 40.12

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – 9.99 euros

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – € 4.49

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – € 9.25

Star Wars Pinball – 14.99 euros

Star Wars Republic Commando – 7.49 euros

PC

Triple Bundle EA Star Wars – 29.67 euro (Steam)

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga – 4.19 euro (Steam)

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars – € 4.19 (Steam)

Star Wars Battlefront – € 3.27 (Steam)

Star Wars Battlefront – 2.86 euros (Steam)

Star Wars Battlefront II Celebration Edition – 7.99 euros (Epic Games Store)

Star Wars Classics Collection – € 15.44 (Steam)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Republic Heroes – € 5.87 (Steam)

Star Wars Complete Collection – 63.00 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Dark Forces – 1.74 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Episode I Racer – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack – € 5.87 (Steam)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition – € 5.87 (Steam)

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II – 5.87 (Steam)

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga – 1.74 (Steam)

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – 9.99 euros (Steam)

Star Wars Jedi Knight Collection – 7.50 euros (Steam)

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II – 1.74 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith – 83 cent (Steam)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: The Old Republic Jedi Bundle – 2.99 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: The Old Republic Sith Bundle – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Rebellion – 1.74 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Republic Commando – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire – 1.74 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: Squadrons – 9.99 euros (Steam)

Star Wars: Starfighter – 1.74 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: TIE Fighter – 2.86 euro (Steam)

Star Wars: X-Wing – 2.86 euros (Steam)

And here are all the discounts available for Star Wars Day. You just have to jump into the digital stores and make all the purchases you want.