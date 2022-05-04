Today is May 4th what does it mean Star Wars Day and while waiting to know if there are any news on the videogame front, someone has seen fit to take stock of the situation by publishing the list of games currently under development.

It is the insider Okami who has taken the trouble to compile the games in progress at various development studios. In the list we obviously find Jedi Fallen Order 2 which we have known existed for some time, a FPS of Star Wars developed by Respawn, the remake of Knights of the Old Republic which will be released on PC and PS5, Star Wars Eclipse by Quantic Dream, a new action adventure game by Skydance and finally the open world of Ubisoft.

The day of May 4th is still long and fans obviously expect news on the games currently in development. New gameplay, release dates or new games not yet announced? We just have to wait for any announcements.

Stay tuned with us for all the news that will be revealed this day.