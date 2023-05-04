Today it is Star Wars Day and a new one trailer it reminds us all movies and TV series available on Disney+: from the classic trilogy to the prequel trilogy, finally arriving at the sequel trilogy and the now numerous productions designed for the small screen.

Not only that: shows not yet broadcast also find a place in the roundup, such as Ahsoka, due out in August, and obviously ample space is given to The Mandalorian, which has just finished its third season and remains one of the flagship products of the franchise.

In short, the narrative universe created by George Lucas back in 1977 continues to grow and expand, indeed since the acquisition of Disney the productions dedicated to the brand have multiplied and have explored different characters, eras and settings.

A success that has spread to the world of video games, with the latest tie-in of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor first on Steam at its debut as well as first in the British charts, despite the controversy relating to performance.