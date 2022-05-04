Today it is Star Wars Day 2022 and the insider Okami has seen fit to make the point tie-in dedicated to the saga currently in development, with a list among which it naturally stands out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2or what the title of the game will be.

The reveal of Fallen Order 2 will take place during the Star Wars Celebration for Jeff Grubb, therefore in the period that goes from 26 to 29 Maybut between now and tonight we could also see a surprise from Respawn Entertainment, who knows.

But let’s go back to the list of titles in the works, which currently includes:

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2

Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars shooter

The remake of Knights of the Old Republic for PS5

Star Wars Eclipse

The action adventure of Skydance

Ubisoft’s open world

As you can see, the list counts several games not yet officially announced, but which has been talked about for a long time now and which are therefore given as consolidated pending a proper presentation.

The hope is that maybe some of these development teams will choose today to publish a teaser and give us an appointment at the numerous videogame events of the summer for a reveal more full-bodied.