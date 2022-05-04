Today it is Star Wars Day 2022 and the insider Okami has seen fit to make the point tie-in dedicated to the saga currently in development, with a list among which it naturally stands out Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2or what the title of the game will be.
The reveal of Fallen Order 2 will take place during the Star Wars Celebration for Jeff Grubb, therefore in the period that goes from 26 to 29 Maybut between now and tonight we could also see a surprise from Respawn Entertainment, who knows.
But let’s go back to the list of titles in the works, which currently includes:
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2
- Respawn Entertainment’s Star Wars shooter
- The remake of Knights of the Old Republic for PS5
- Star Wars Eclipse
- The action adventure of Skydance
- Ubisoft’s open world
As you can see, the list counts several games not yet officially announced, but which has been talked about for a long time now and which are therefore given as consolidated pending a proper presentation.
The hope is that maybe some of these development teams will choose today to publish a teaser and give us an appointment at the numerous videogame events of the summer for a reveal more full-bodied.
#Star #Wars #Day #Jedi #Fallen #Order #tiein #list #development
