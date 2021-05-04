Every May 4, millions of Star Wars fans celebrate Star Wars Day. This date not only pays tribute to the universe created by George Lucas, but it is also the perfect occasion to review the iconic films, series and stories that make up the franchise.

The origin of the event dates back to May 4, 1979 and, although many may not know it, it is not related to the saga or its protagonists, but to a political congratulation published in a newspaper.

How did the May the 4th be with you come about?

The story dates back to 1979, when Margaret Thatcher was appointed as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Back then, his party celebrated his victory with a salute at the London evening newcon: “May the 4th be with you, Maggie. Congratulations”.

The statement gave rise to the play on words “ may the force be with you ”(May the force be with you), nothing less than an emblematic Star Wars greeting that soon became popular worldwide.

What is a message of support in George Lucas’s films, in 2011 officially became a day of celebration. That year, the Toronto Underground Cinema hosted Star Wars Day, featuring tribute, trivia, skits, and contests for fans.

How to celebrate Star Wars Day from home?

The Disney Plus platform has all the films of the galactic saga available. Here are the titles you will find:

The Phantom Menace (1999)

Attack of the Clones (2002)

Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Solo: a Star Wars Story (2018)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

A New Hope (1977)

The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Return of the Jedi (1983)

The Force Awakens (2015)

The Last Jedi (2017)

The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Mandalorian (series)

Star Wars: Resistance

Star wars rebels

Clone Wars (Animated Movie)

Obi Wan Kenobi (In production)