Dave Filoni It was pinned as new Chief Creative Officer of the production company Lucasfilm. The news comes from Filoni himself, who leaked this news during an interview with Vanity Fair released Tuesday 21 November. The magazine dedicated a long article to the present and future of the Star Wars franchise, with numerous interventions also from the actors, including Rosario Dawson And Hayden Christensen.

Filoni – director, animator and screenwriter American – is known for his role in the Star Wars franchise. The creative was director and animation supervisor of the series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. He subsequently co-created and executive produced Star Wars Rebels And Star Wars Jedi. However, his last and most appreciated work was the series The Mandalorianfor which he served as both director and executive producer.

Dave Filoni, therefore, has already been part of the ranks of Lucasfilm creatives for a long time: the director has also been nominated executive vice-president of the company in 2020a title he will continue to bear, despite the new appointment as Chief Creative Officer.

Filoni expressed himself on this new role, stating that: «I’m open to everything that’s happening. When we plan the future of what we’re doing now, I’m involved early on. I don’t tell people what to do, but I try to help them tell the best story they can tell. I need to be a help to the entire galaxy, almost like I’m part of the Jedi Council».