The movie Rogue one: a Star Wars story, is the spin off of the galactic saga most acclaimed by the public. The filming of the film had several changes in the script and several scenes were modified or eliminated for the film to be released in 2016.

Despite the fact that a lot of deleted footage has been seen thanks to the specials and extra content of Star wars, there are still sequences that have not come to light.

Hal Hickel, Animation Director at Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), shared on his Twitter account a photo that belongs to a deleted scene from Rogue One, where you can see Darth vader on the Death Star, while having a conversation with Moff Tarkin.

The deleted scene from Rogue One would show a dialogue between Vader and Tarkin. Photo: Twitter capture of @halhickel

Rogue one – final scene with Darth Vader

Rogue one – official synopsis

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, is a new and epic adventure. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes will be on a mission to steal the plans for the Death Star, the Empire’s last and destructive weapon. This milestone event in the Star wars timeline will unite a group of ordinary people chosen to do extraordinary things, eventually becoming part of something greater than themselves.

Screenwriters reveal deleted scenes from Rogue one

Chris Weitz Y Gary Whitta spoke about the deleted and alternate scenes from the feature film:

“The shot where the TIE fighter flies in front of Jyn Erso was never really meant to be used, it was a specific moment for the trailer, although it’s amazing. I don’t know how I would have gotten out of that one ”, they declared during a watch party of Rogue One in April 2020.

“Originally K-2 died on the beach, and I’m not always sure why these things happen, but all I can say is that when you’re cutting all of this in post-production, there are all sorts of narrative needs,” concluded Chris Weitz.

Rogue one – trailer