The FPS was first released in 1995 for PC and was the first adventure for players as Kyle Katarn , who would later become a Jedi in Jedi Knight and its sequels. In Dark Forces he never gets his hands on a lightsaber, but it’s a fan-favorite game for its missions and tough boss battles. “I think audiences will appreciate the degree of challenge,” Nightdive’s Larry Kuperman told IGN USA.

Nightdive Studios, which recently remastered classics System Shock and Quake 2, is doing the same with another much-loved game: Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered . The game is in development for all major platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch . You can see the trailer below.

Star Wars: Dark Forces, a painstaking remaster

This remaster aims to optimize the gameplay phases and the interludes of Dark Forces: considering that we are talking about a game from 28 years ago, it is certainly a welcome operation. The process will be similar to what Nightdive did with the Quake 2 remaster: the developer will use its internal Kex Engine, thus inserting modern controls and features such as 4K resolution, widescreen support (the original was in the old 4:3 format with 1024×768 resolution) e 60fps.

“What we try to do is bring back the feeling you had when you played the original,” he said Kuperman. “This is our mission”. And he added: “Our mantra is always conservation. And you don’t preserve things by changing them”.

Kuperman also told IGN USA that the Star Wars: Dark Forces remaster will have a “popular price“, which should mean that it will be between 20 and 30 euros/dollars.