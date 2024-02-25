Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster is about to make its debut on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and the technical analysis of Digital Foundry It definitely has the flavor of a promotion for Nightdive Studios' latest effort.

Announced last August, Star Wars: Dark Forces Remastered brings back the 1995 shooter action while taking advantage of the capabilities of current platforms, which translates into a resolution up to 4K and 120 fps.

What surprised John Linneman, however, was above all the gameplay optimizations, in particular the extraordinary adaptation of the controls to the controller which offers an immediacy and precision that is rare to find in similar projects.