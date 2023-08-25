Today many ancient games are being remastered so that new audiences can try them, we have seen this recently with games like System Shock and even with the return of Turok 3, which was announced a short time ago. And now, a title of Star Wars is coming back for the most nostalgic.

This is neither more nor less than Star Wars: Dark Forceswhich for those who do not have it in their sights, is the first shooter in the franchise, in which players have had their first look at the Jedi known as Kyle Katarn. The person in charge of this port will be neither more nor less than Nightdive Studioswho in the past have already experimented with making remasters.

Here you can see his first trailer:

Among the improvements in this version we already have the 4K standard, widescreen support and also 60 frames per second for all the platforms it comes out on.

This was mentioned by one of its developers:

What we’re really trying to do is bring back the feeling you had when you played the original. That is our mission. Our mantra is always preservation. And you don’t preserve things by changing them.

The game will come to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. It does not have a confirmed release date for now.

Via: nightdive