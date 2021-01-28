The Skywalker saga concluded with the latest Star Wars film trilogy (Ep. VII, VIII IX) starring Daisy Ridley as Rey. The films left several fans dissatisfied due to the lack of coherence and creative conflict of the directors in charge.

In conversation with El País, the actress reflected on her experience within the franchise and her future in the industry now that she is associated with her unforgettable character.

“This time of confinement has made me reflect on how extreme it all was. Not just the Star Wars movies, but constantly traveling without a home, doing interviews and having no time at all. At the time I thought it was the way it had to be. But it was a very unusual situation, “he told the outlet.

Without going into much detail, the actress explained why she did not face questionable situations: “Obviously I am grateful, but there were things that were overwhelming and hostile. I did not want to think about them because I felt that I was not being faithful to the great opportunity that had been offered to me ”.

Daisy Ridley made it clear that she has no intention of returning as King. Previously, he had already commented that his character had a perfect ending and that he does not conceive what else he could do within fiction. Instead, he was very enthusiastic about the new stories and personalities that will emerge in the next installments.

“There are so many amazing characters in Star wars which is amazing. I was watching the new episode of The Mandalorian and there are those places where he can go further, even where he is now is very exciting, “he previously told IGN.