During the Star Wars Celebration 2023 which was held in the last few hours, a photo was shown which revealed the miscellaneous eras of the sagas, and their respective logos.

This photo was revealed on the occasion of the reveal of the new directors who will take care of some of the new films in the franchise, such as James Mangold, Sharmeen Obaid-Shinoy And Dave Linoni.

The symbols and eras, which we propose in the tweet below, are:

Dawn of the Jedi

The Old Republic

The High Republic

The Fall of the Jedi

The Kingdom of the Empire

the Age of Rebellion

The New Republic

The birth of the First Order

The new Jedi Order

To get a clearer picture of the situation, let’s place the prequel trilogy (Episodes 1, 2 and 3), with the three films taking place in the Fall of the Jedi, while the original trilogy (Episodes 4, 5 and 6) takes place between the Reign of the Empire and the Era of the Rebellion. Speaking instead of new trilogy (Episodes 7, 8 and 9), this clearly fits between the New Republic and the Birth of the First Order.

The three new films will therefore be set in three different eras: one of the films will take us back toDawn of the Jedi (that of James Mangold), While another will focus on New Republic (that of Filoni) and will close the circle interconnected in the stories treated in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett and the others of this vein. Finally, the film dedicated to Rey by Sharmeen Obaid-Shinoy, will focus on how she herself will build a New Jedi Order.