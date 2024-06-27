This is a third-person action game with a protagonist the bounty hunter Jango Fett , the first clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, who has been given the mission to capture the leader of a mysterious and lethal sect. It’s an almost impossible mission, but the promised amount is too tempting to refuse. Will we be able to find him? Note that the game events take place before those of Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones.

It arrives on August 1, 2024 the remaster you don’t expect, that of Star Wars Bounty Hunter a title originally released for PS2 and Nintendo GameCube, which will soon also be launched on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series

What will this new version introduce? We’re talking about high resolution graphics and little else, as well as compatibility with modern gaming systems. So there will still be six worlds for eighteen levels in total and Jango will still have the jetpack, the two blaster pistols, the flamethrower and the rear missiles at his disposal to eliminate enemies and fly around the maps, in addition to the rest of the arsenal that he will acquire during the mission .

“Fight against the scum of the Star Wars universe: mercenaries, crime lords, escaped convicts, competing bounty hunters, fearsome beasts, as well as a sect of vicious assassins and their twisted leader… an ancient Jedi.” The official description reads. How not to be enticed by it?

In short, if you missed it at the time, you were too young or you weren’t even born (we’re talking about the early 2000s), this is the right opportunity to rediscover this title.