The ancient bounty hunter game, Star Wars Bounty Hunterreturns 3 generations later with a remastering for modern consoles.

After 20 years, Lucasfilms Games decided to give fans of Star Wars to try this title that originally came out in the PlayStation 2 and Nintendo Gamecube generation in 2002, returning with visual improvements such as new textures, better lighting and a new flashlight to illuminate any dark place.

In the video game we use the character of Jango Fett, the legendary and feared bounty hunter father of Boba Fett; who will embark on this adventure with the help of some other characters from the saga of Star Wars in this iconic third-person action and shooting game, which is temporarily set before the events of Episode II: “Attack of the Clones” where the Mandalorian ends up dying.

The title will be available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and even on Steam Deck starting August 1.

As a curious fact, upon completing the campaign we will be given a Skin for Jango Fett of his son Boba Fett, which we can use if we want to play the game again; a detail that did not occur in the original game.

How much will Star Wars: Bounty Hunter cost?

The price of this remaster will vary depending on the console. Here we leave you how much it will cost you on the different devices where you can enjoy this title:

Steam (PC and Deck) = $227 MXN

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One = $349 MXN

PlayStation 5= $369 MXN

PlayStation 4 = $185 MXN (included in PlayStation Plus Deluxe)

Nintendo Switch= unannounced price

For all players who pre-order this title before August 1st, they will get a 10% discount on the purchase of the game, so if you want it in your collection, you better start breaking your piggy bank.

