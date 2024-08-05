Last week one of the classics of the era of Game Cube and PS2, Star Wars: Bounty Hunterin which we do not have as the stellar ones the Jedibut it is the bounty hunter with armor Mandalorian called Jango Fett, the father of the famous BobaAnd when these types of games return in new versions, there is always the question of whether a good job has been done or the opposite, but fortunately there is good news for those who were eagerly awaiting the release.

For those who don’t know, Aspyr Media was in charge of this job and things are positive, as a very decent job was done, putting the resolution completely to HD, to that is added that the performance is superior and therefore the shots feel much more fluid. Of course, the control scheme has been retouched so that the player can adapt much better, and although the graphics have not been changed, at least it runs well.

Here is a comparison video they made with the original version:

Here is the description of the game:

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is an action-adventure video game released in 2002, developed by LucasArts for the PlayStation 2 and GameCube consoles. The game is part of the Star Wars expanded universe and focuses on the character of Jango Fett, a Mandalorian bounty hunter who is also known for being the “model” for the clone army seen in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. Players take on the role of Jango Fett as he undertakes a variety of dangerous missions on his way to becoming the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy. The game’s story serves as a prequel to the events of “Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones” and explores how Jango Fett was chosen by Count Dooku to be the genetic blueprint for the clone army. The game combines elements of third-person shooters with platforming and exploration. Players can utilize a variety of weapons and gadgets, such as Jango’s iconic dual blasters, his jetpack for short-distance flight, and his grab rope for immobilizing enemies. Additionally, Jango can also collect bounties by capturing or eliminating wanted criminals, adding a bounty hunting mechanic to the game.

Remember that the remaster of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Author’s note: It’s definitely a game I’d like to try, as I’m getting a bit tired of using Jedis all the time. So we’ll have to see if it comes out in physical form.