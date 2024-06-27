Over the past few years, Aspyr has been busy remastering multiple Star Wars games, some performing better than others. After the complete disappointment that was the Battlefront collection, the company has revealed that Star Wars: Bounty Hunterthe beloved GameCube and PlayStation 2 classic, is coming to modern consoles and PC in August.

Through a trailer, a remaster of Star Wars: Bounty Hunterwhich will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on August 1priced at $19.99 dollars.

In addition to giving us the opportunity to enjoy this classic, the remastering will include visual improvements. According to Aspyr, Dynamic lighting has been added, improved textures for topologically mapped stages, and a new flashlight to better navigate the darker scenarios. Apart from this, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter It will continue to offer us the same experience that we all already know.

For those who have not had the opportunity to play Star Wars: Bounty Hunterthis installment takes place between the events of Episode I and Episode II, where we take control of Jango Fett, who embarks on a mission by Count DookuIt’s an experience loved by all fans of the series, and if it’s a quality piece of work, it’s likely to be loved by a new generation.

Remember, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter It will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC on August 1st. In related topics, here you can see an extensive look at Star Wars: Outlaws. Likewise, a new Star Wars Total War would be on the way.

Author’s Note:

After the total failure of Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection, you have to be cautious with Aspyr’s work. If it is at the level of previous remasters, then we can expect a decent version of the game with a couple of visual improvements, and that’s it.

Via: Aspyr