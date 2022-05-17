A new stere of has been confirmed Star Wars with Jon Watts directing. This will follow what we saw with The Goonies and ET, which following the success of Stranger Things could tell the world of Star Wars in a different perspectivein fact, deepening the universe of Star Wars from the vision of the little ones, generally neglected by the well-known brand.

Jon Watts is the director he worked on Spider-Man currently on hiatus, which is dedicating itself to other projects before a possible fourth chapter. Although on good terms, as we have had the opportunity to deepen in the article that you find at this link, Watts has abandoned Marvel, at least for the moment, with news in this sense that could arrive in the future after a well-deserved period of pause, despite not it will be the figure at the head of the directed by The Fantastic Four.

Between The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan-Kenobi And Star Wars Andorwhich as recently confirmed will arrive in a very short time, the world of Star Wars continues to open up to the series and it seems that also thanks to the well-known director who has worked many times with Disney we will be able to see some good ones, even if we are still waiting for more details.