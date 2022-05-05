Star Wars Battlefront III undoubtedly had a troubled history. After the development of Battlefront II, DICE stopped the continuation of a new chapter with EA who said they have no plans for a sequel. But the prototype appears to have at least gotten to the point of a playtest, and a Reddit user claimed to have found a copy for PSP working.

“Lucasarts was a customer of a relative of my fiancé in the past, and has had the opportunity to test many games, one of which was Star Wars: Battlefront III.“user MissFeepit wrote.”Once it was cleared and all assets collected to be sent back to Skywalker Ranch, one of the playtest cartridges for the PSP version was left behind. Being young she didn’t think much about it and took it home, tested it, AI, CTF and Conquest battles all worked welland, “he continued.”Years later, when he was examining his old games, he found it again. And as far as we know, since we don’t find any more online, it appears to be the only copy of the canceled Star Wars game“.

Battlefront III was a highly anticipated game by fans and has long been a cornerstone of every conversation among Star Wars fans. It was originally developed by Free Radical Design who were working on Haze at the time. Development began in 2006 after a deal with LucasArts, and would be launched two years later, with a new deal also signed in 2007 for Battlefront 4.



Unfortunately the team was unable to meet the launch date. On top of that, technical issues, late payments from LucasArts, growing exhaustion among staff, a constantly growing struggling team, and a tight launch window ultimately killed the project.

It’s unclear what this discovery will lead to, but many are asking to make a copy of the PSP cartridge so it can be used in emulation, shared over the internet, allowing others to peek behind the scenes of a game they’ve never seen. the light.

