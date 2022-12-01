It is clear that PS Plus It has not been able to manage classic video games, given that few titles are being added over time, which is why some fans are disappointed. However, this drought of games could end in the following months, since the arrival of a title of Star Wars in portable version.

The game in question would be Star Wars: Battlefront II, same that at times had its own page in the store PlayStation for a few seconds until it was cleared:

Experience Star Wars Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) originally released on the PSP (PlayStation Portable) system, enhanced with replay, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Fight on the front lines where all weapons and vehicles are yours. And now, for the first time, STAR WARS Battlefront II lets you… – Fight as a Jedi: Gain the ability to wield a lightsaber and use the powers of the Force like Yoda and many other heroes and villains. – Battle in Space: Dogfight in classic starships or land in a Star Destroyer and fight on foot aboard enemy ships. – Play in 13 new locations: Fight in environments from STAR WARS: Episode Ill, such as Mustafar and the Wookiee home of Kashyyyk. – Plus three exclusive challenges: fight as a Rebel Raider, Imperial Enforcer or Rogue Assassin in tours of duty created just for this version. This title has been converted from the PSP (PlayStation Portable) version to the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles and offers newly added features. Consequently, there may be times when the title plays differently than the PSP (PlayStation Portable) version, or when some features may cause the title to not function correctly. This version does not support PSP (PlayStation Portable) system peripherals, so some features may not be available.

It is not the first time that this type of thing is released by mistake in the store, this has already happened with other games such as Tactics Ogre: Reborn, same as it was made known like this before being revealed. So it could be that in a month or two we’ll see this game of Star Wars at that subscription level.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: The new PS Plus is a bit strange, since they match perfectly with PS4 and PS5 games, but with classics they lag far behind. We’ll see if they improve over time.