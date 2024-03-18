It seems that Aspyr has included in the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection someone mods made by the community, without mentioning the authors in the credits. Or rather, it would seem that the mods are only present in some versions of the game.

But let's proceed step by step. At the end of last month, some players had noticed mods created by iamashaymin in one of the official trailers, without the author being aware of anything. Subsequently, a spokesperson for the studio contacted IGN, stating that gameplay sequences with mods applied had been accidentally used for the film, but assuring that “Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection does not include any code or content taken from unaccredited sources“. Well apparently, the promise was not kept.

In fact, a gameplay clip of the PS5 version of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection has been shared online in which one appears to be applied mod created by Asajj Ventress in 2021 used to modify a character's moveset and which, coincidentally, also appeared in the previously mentioned trailer.