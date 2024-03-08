Aspyr published the launch trailer Of Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection ahead of its debut in stores, set for Thursday March 14, 2024 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.
The film shows some of the most famous protagonists and antagonists of the film series born from the mind of George Lucas and various game sequences, including shootouts, laser blade duels and clashes in space.
Two great classics are back
For those who don't know, the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection includes the first two games in the series accompanied by all the original maps and characters, with some extras attached, such as Kit Fisto and Jabba the Hut's palace.
The Galactic Campaign and Conquest, the online multiplayer for up to 64 players featuring all the classic modes and an extended version of Hero Assault, which puts players in the shoes of heroes and villains, including Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.
