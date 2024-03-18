For now the operation Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection it was quite problematic, especially due to the server problems, which were very few to accommodate players eager to find themselves in these classics, and the size of the installation files, eight times larger than the originals. But now the accusation has also arrived mod theft or use of uncredited fan-created content, despite Aspyr Media claiming it had not used material without permission for the package.

No credits

The question was raised by modders iamashaymin on

Incidentally the mod was used to port to PC Asajj Ventress, as a reskin of Aayla Secura, a character exclusive to the Xbox version. The use of the mod was discovered due to the very different animations of the two characters, which made Ventress appear strange. The modder then noted that he was not credited in the Classic Collection.

iamashaymin then shared videos of Kit Fisto, another Xbox exclusive character that he had brought to PC by creating a mod. Too bad that in this case he was on Nintendo Switch. Again he was not credited in any way.