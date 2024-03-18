Server problems not enough, Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection is now also under accusation for mod theft.
For now the operation Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection it was quite problematic, especially due to the server problems, which were very few to accommodate players eager to find themselves in these classics, and the size of the installation files, eight times larger than the originals. But now the accusation has also arrived mod theftor use of uncredited fan-created content, despite Aspyr Media claiming it had not used material without permission for the package.
No credits
The question was raised by modders iamashaymin on
Ventress Doesn't Have OG Animations
byu/Ok-Molasses11 inStarWarsBattlefront
Incidentally the mod was used to port to PC Asajj Ventress, as a reskin of Aayla Secura, a character exclusive to the Xbox version. The use of the mod was discovered due to the very different animations of the two characters, which made Ventress appear strange. The modder then noted that he was not credited in the Classic Collection.
iamashaymin then shared videos of Kit Fisto, another Xbox exclusive character that he had brought to PC by creating a mod. Too bad that in this case he was on Nintendo Switch. Again he was not credited in any way.
Accusations proven
“Aspyr, really, I'm starting to get offended. The Nintendo Switch version launched with all my hero mods. Same glitches and bugs. We did data mining and they are the same files, just using the correct lightsaber attack (before the patch).”
In the end it seems that the files were quickly removed, a sign that the modder's accusations were not far-fetched. The fact remains that it doesn't do much credit to the Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection operation.
#Star #Wars #Battlefront #Classic #Collection #modder #claims #work #stolen
Leave a Reply