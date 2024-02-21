If you weren't a fan of EA's most recent Star Wars: Battlefront installments, then you'll be pleased to hear that the two original titles will be back in a collection known as Star Wars Battlefront Classic Collection. This pack includes the 2004 title and its 2005 sequel, and will be available in nintendo switch PlayStation, Xbox and PC next March 14, 2024.

This version includes each title's respective single-player campaigns, local multiplayer matches, and massive online battles for up to 64 players. Similarly, The pack adds additional playable characters such as Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventressand bonus maps like Jabba's Palace, Bespin: Cloud City, and Yavin 4: Arena.

Via: Aspyr Media