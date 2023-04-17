Star Wars: Battlefront 3 was deleted when it was practically ready. To say it was the developer Michael Barclay, currently lead level designer at Naughty Dog, who wrote briefly on Twitter. It should be specified that this is the third chapter of the original series, that of Pandemic, not the most recent developed by DICE. So in this case Electronic Arts has nothing to do with it.

Barclay: “I think enough time has passed to confess and affirm that Star Wars: Battlefront III would have been incredible and that the fact that it was canceled two steps away from the destination is a real crime. Gamers don’t know what they were of private.”

The Star Wars: Battlefront series has essentially led a double life. Star Wars: Battlefront 3 was expected in the first, dating back to the early years of the new millennium, the one managed directly by Disney and LucasArts, but was blocked before launch due to the failure of the second chapter.

We now learn that it was practically ready. At the time there was talk of fights ranging between the earth and the sky and a series of novelties that would have made Star Wars fans happy, but nothing came of it.

2017’s Star Wars: Battlefront was certainly superior technically, but many still preferred the original because it was deeper. Star War: Battlefront 2 of DICE seems to have finally put an end to the suffering of the series, after the enormous controversy that invested its microtransactions.

To specify that Barclay did not explain why Star War: Battlefront 3 would have been an incredible title.