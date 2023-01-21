A new job posting for the next game Star Wars Of Respawn Entertainment would suggest that it could have a multiplayer component.

Since it is Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor are experiences for single playerthis would be a notable change of direction for the development team regarding its projects related to the Star Wars franchise.

That announcement, which was then removedspecified that the location of Senior Gameplay Software Engineer is currently available from Respawn Entertainment for the team”Star Wars FPS“. Under the heading “Desired qualifications“, the team stated that they were looking for someone with “multiplayer experience“.

As mentioned though, that announcement has been removed and now the qualifications section reads that the team is looking for someone with FPS console experience.

The fact that that announcement has been canceled could mean that the mention of multiplayer it was an oversight. This could still be a hint that Electronic Arts has plans to produce a new Star Wars title based on multiplayer and such a project could be your own Battlefront 3.

Meanwhile, Disney recently revealed plans to release a new Star Wars-themed title every six months. For all lovers of the world of Star Wars, therefore, some interesting news could arrive in the coming months regarding the future of the franchise in the videogame field.