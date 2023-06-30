“It wasn’t easy,” Llanes said when pressed by Dino Lanaro. “But in the end we did a good job, we turned the project around, expanded adjusted and then also did some crazy things like Ewok Hunt , a sort of Alien vs. Predator with the Ewoks. A map that was made for Halloween but turned out to be a very successful mode.”

Despite the qualities, it is undeniable that the launch of Star Wars: Battlefront 2 it was problematic. He knows it too Manuel S. Llanes – Creative Director for Electronic Arts – SAYS that, speaking at Join the Indies today, however, he claimed to have managed to save and fix the game.

Star Wars: Battlefront 2 problems

The Star Wars Battlefront 2 logo

Released with great fanfare in 2017, Star Wars: Battlefront 2 immediately attracted the ire of players for the economic model used by EA to monetize the multiplayer sector, seen by many as blatantly pay-to-win. After initial resistance DICE and EA backed down and began to turn the project into one of its cornerstones.

“We really worked hard on this game, but during the two years of support we transformed it”, the Creative Director also proudly says of that project. Maybe that’s why, having worked at headquarters during the creation and launch of Battlefield 2042, Llanes was called back to “save” DICE’s newest multiplayer shooter as well. “Another game with launch problems”, admits the Creative Director at Join the Indie, but if there are no problems you don’t enjoy it, comments Dino Lanaro at the end of the link.

With the second year of support Battlefield 2042 moves in time 5 years latergiven that “we had exhausted the initial topic and now we also want to change the underlying theme. But I can’t say much,” admits the former Ubisoft Milano.