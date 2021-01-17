A heap of shiny new Star Wars Battlefront II players courtesy of the latest Epic Games Store giveaway have crashed the servers.

As we reported last week, Epic’s current freebie – the Celebration Edition of Battlefront II – features all the post-launch additions, as well as all cosmetic content previously available as in-game purchases, right up to and including those released as part of the game’s Rise of Skywalker update.

However, since the freebie was launched many players have had problems connecting to the online servers, reporting error codes 623, 918, and 721 – all of which translate to server issues.

Seeing Error Message 623 or 918 in #StarWarsBattlefrontII?

Sit tight, we’re on it! An incredible number of players have joined us during our @EpicGames Store free week and we’re scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront. – EA Help (@EAHelp) January 15, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view.

Manage cookie settings

“Seeing Error Message 623 or 918 in #StarWarsBattlefrontII?” EA tweeted recently (thanks, PC Gamer). “Sit tight, we’re on it! An incredible number of players have joined us during our @EpicGames Store free week and we’re scaling up new servers to welcome you all to the Battlefront.”

Despite a subsequent tweet that reported that “the issue affecting #StarWarsBattlefrontII server capacity has been resolved” and wished all players “may the Force be with you”, players are seemingly continuing to experience difficulties, which is frustrating those hoping to make good of the weekend’s double XP promotion.

Players can add Star War Battlefront 2’s Celebration Edition to their Epic Store libraries at no cost from now until 21st January 2021.