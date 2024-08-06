Star Wars | At the weekend and at the beginning of next week, you can see shooting stars

Star flights|The best time to spot the Perseids is the night before Tuesday of next week.

From star flights enthusiastic Finns should write down the coming weekend and the beginning of next week. Perseid shooting stars can then be observed in Finland, says the astronomical association Ursa.

The best time to observe the Perseids is August 10-14. nights. According to Ursa, the most favorable moment is the night before Tuesday of next week. At that time, it is possible to see up to 60 shooting stars in an hour.

The moon does not hinder seeing shooting stars this year.

Perseids according to Ursa, you don’t need binoculars or other observation tools for detection. It is enough to lie on your back on a comfortable sleeping pad and look at the sky.

However, shooting stars are easier to spot if you do it in a dark place. Ursa recommends finding an open place far from the lights of urban areas. Dark observation sites are marked, for example Skywatcher to the map of the locations of the Thousand Stars.

The Perseids are caused by the comet 109/P Swift-Tuttle, which orbits the Sun once every 133 years.