This year a new edition of the D23 Expoin which the company’s best advertisements are presented Disneyand we saw interesting news like the revelation of The Incredibles 3, as well as the existence of two more films in the franchise Frozen. Obviously, among the highlights there was not going to be missing Star Warsa saga that already has some series and films on the way that people are waiting for, especially if it is about the fever that people have with The Mandalorian.

Here is a summary of everything that was seen at the expo:

1.- First trailer for “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew”: The series, starring Jude Law, released its first trailer, generating great expectations.

2.- “The Mandalorian & Grogu” Teaser: The first trailer for the highly anticipated film based on the popular series “The Mandalorian” has been revealed.

3.- Teaser for the second season of “Andor”: Details and a first look at the continuation of the series following Cassian Andor were shared.

4.- “Lego Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy” trailer: A four-episode animated special, similar in style to Marvel’s “What If…?”, was also released.

Although some of these previews were exclusive to avoid leaks, Lucasfilm He did not skimp on offering his followers Star Wars an exciting look at their upcoming productions, ensuring that the galaxy far, far away will continue to expand with new stories.

It is worth mentioning that many of these programs and films are released until 2025 or 2026. This means that we will have to be on the lookout for new announcements from Disney.

Via: Star Wars

Author’s note: There’s a lot of Star Wars content coming in the next few years, and I’m really looking forward to The Mandalorian movie, so we’ll have to wait for the trailer.