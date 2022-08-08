Fantasy Flight Gamesformer author of Star Wars: Roleplaying, Star Wars: Outer Rim and other games always related to the saga, has announced the release of a new title, nominated for now Star Wars: The Deck-Building Game. The card game should exit for 2023but despite this we already have a lot of information.

At work on the game there would be the designer Caleb Grace, author of Marvel Champions: The Card Game among other things, an expert in the design of similar games, although this time he seems to have diverged from his other works. In fact, it would not be a “live” game, supported by continuous expansions and updates, but a single purchasealready containing all the cards needed to play.

On top of that, the game will be purely competitive, and will not have those collaborative mechanics present in other works by the manufacturer. For Fantasy Flight Games this will be a return to the past, they were in fact the major authors of Star Wars board games, until then Asmodee had decided to move the productions to other proprietary houses.

Of course, it is still early to talk in detail about Star Wars: The Deck-Building Game, but we expect to receive more updates as we approach the game’s release date.