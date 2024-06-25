If we take into account that the series of Star Wars of Andor It is a prequel and is connected to RogueOne It makes sense that a villain from this film returns in Season 2, and it is none other than Orson Krennic, who is played by actor Ben Mendelsohn.

The person who first suggested it was Diego Luna and that happened within the framework of the ACE Superhero Comic Con 2024. There he commented that cameos could be expected in the new episodes of the program.

Luna told the assembled audience ‘I can tell you, Rogue One is coming, so there will be characters there that you recognize’. Then he added ‘there will be great things. For those who love Rogue One this season will be very special’.

What Diego Luna said about Season 2 Andor of Star Wars It was not something isolated. One of the directors of the series, Alonso Ruizpalacios, was the one who directly mentioned Orson Krennic. But he wasn’t the only one.

Fountain: Lucasfilm.

He also revealed that Saw Gerrera, played by Forest Whitaker, will also be present in Season 2 of the series. Andor of Star Wars. However, Ben Mendelsohn said in February 2024 that he would not be in the aforementioned installment of the series.

At that time he commented that Lucasfilm had not contacted him about a new project. It is possible that the situation has changed since then but there are no new statements from him.

The interesting thing about Season 2 of Andor of Star Wars is how you will connect with what happened in RogueOnewhich is the conclusion to the story of Cassian Andor and the members of the Rebel Alliance who obtained the plans to the Death Star.

Fountain: Lucasfilm.

So far only one new delivery has been confirmed but no one knows how many there will actually be. From what was previously revealed, it will be in 2025 that the second one will be available but it is not known in which month.

So far only one new delivery has been confirmed but no one knows how many there will actually be. From what was previously revealed, it will be in 2025 that the second one will be available but it is not known in which month.