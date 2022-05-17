This will be a summer to remember for fans of the Star Wars sagathere is just over a week left for the release of the series Disney + by Obi-Wan Kenobi and it is recently the news that Star Wars Andor, Rogue One spin-off is expected to arrive this summereven if a precise date has not been announced.

Star Wars Andor, as already anticipated and we know, will be a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and will follow the story of the character of Cassian Andorfive years before the events narrated in the film.

The announcement came during the course of an extensive Vanity Fair article that talked about the future of Star Wars live-action, where even more details of Andor’s first season emerged. One of the many concerns the home planet of Cassian Andor, destroyed, but which was not always involved in the rebellion.

Star Wars Andor, who we remember being a Rogue One spin-off, will follow the character as he reluctantly joins the rebellion, and will have that personal growth that will transform him into the brave and selfless figure fans have come to know in Rogue One.

Among the insiders is the name of Tony Gilroywho worked on Rogue One, and will serve as executive producer and co-writer on this series.

The Vanity Fair article also talks about The Mandalorian, which should return in December, continuing the adventures of Dinn Djarin and Grogu, but there is no certainty and the release could therefore easily slip to the beginning of 2023.

The article also revealed new details about the other series revolving around the Star Wars universeincluding that Mary Elisabeth Winstead will play a major role in Ahsoka’s next season, rumors leaked from her current husband Ewan McGregor.

Ahsoka remember being a live-action focused on the character of Ahsoka Tano, another character in the Star Wars saga, which will see its release in an unspecified 2023. Staying anchored to Star Wars, perhaps you might be interested in the probable launch window of Star Wars Jedi Survivor, happy reading.