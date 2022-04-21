Amy Hennig left Naughty Dog during the production of Uncharted 4 and now it looks like is working on the revival of Project Ragtaga Star Wars title that was in development by Visceral, an Electronic Arts studio, before it was shut down.

The news comes from DualShockerswith other information shared by the profile AccountNgt’s Twitter official, a leaker who anticipated Star Wars Eclips before it was shown. The tweet makes it known that Project Ragtag, which was in development at the time Amy Hennig worked at Visceral and that now the game set in the world of Star Wars could have a second life thanks to Skydance Media.

Recap on the little info I shared on Skydance New Media Star Wars project – Codenamed “Project Walton”

– Reportedly based in Rebel Alliance era (Classic Era), Project Ragtag was also in this era, it is maybe some sort of revival of it. Original article: https://t.co/PwPeVLoMyb pic.twitter.com/WThCsyUbud – AccountNgt (@accngt) April 19, 2022

Earlier this week, Amy Hennig said she was working on a new title dedicated to the universe of Star Warsafter Star Wars 1313 was canceled by LucasArts after the takeover by Disney and Project Ragtag closed after Visceral closed.

If the leak turns out to be true, it means that Hennig is working on a third Star Wars title, but this time around, it won’t go away. too much from what Project Ragtag was supposed to be. Indeed, the report explains that the new Skydance title will be set in the era that covers the films A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

It must also be said that Amy Hennig’s project will definitely be out in a few years, and it’s not even the only Star Wars-themed project in development. Yes, because there should also be the sequel to Jedi Fallen Order, and the possible title made by Quantic Dream. So Star Wars fans will surely know how to spend time waiting between games. In the hope that this time Amy Hennig will be able to get her project out without any kind of problemat least we’ll see what he really had in mind when he started Project Ragtag.