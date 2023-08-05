Lucasfilm and Disney have released via IGN USA a new official trailer Of Star Wars: Ahsokathe upcoming Disney Plus TV series. You can watch the video below.

In the video we see in rapid succession a series of characters from Star Wars: Ahsoka, starting with the titular protagonist played by Rosario Dawson. Alongside the woman we will also find Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Wes Chatham, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Ray Stevenson, Eman Esfandi, Diana Lee Inosanto and more.

In the video it is explained to us that Ahsoka’s enemies are multiplying and the Galaxy is no longer safe. Ahsoka seems to be looking for new allies as she is preyed upon by the Inquisitors. In the trailer we also see well-known characters from Star Wars Rebelsnamely Sabine Wren (purple hair) and Hera Syndulla (the green Twi’lek).