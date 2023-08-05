Lucasfilm and Disney have released via IGN USA a new official trailer Of Star Wars: Ahsokathe upcoming Disney Plus TV series. You can watch the video below.
In the video we see in rapid succession a series of characters from Star Wars: Ahsoka, starting with the titular protagonist played by Rosario Dawson. Alongside the woman we will also find Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Wes Chatham, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Ray Stevenson, Eman Esfandi, Diana Lee Inosanto and more.
In the video it is explained to us that Ahsoka’s enemies are multiplying and the Galaxy is no longer safe. Ahsoka seems to be looking for new allies as she is preyed upon by the Inquisitors. In the trailer we also see well-known characters from Star Wars Rebelsnamely Sabine Wren (purple hair) and Hera Syndulla (the green Twi’lek).
Star Wars: Ahsoka series start date on Disney Plus
Star Wars: Ahsoka will be available with first two episodes on Disney Plus starting August 23, 2023, then an episode will be published every week. In total, the season will consist of 8 episodes, with the last scheduled for August 4, 2023.
Ahsoka was introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars (the animated film) which is basically the pilot episode of the TV series of the same name consisting of seven seasons. The character begins as a padawan to Anakin Skywalker, but she leaves the Jedi order after she nearly goes to trial for crimes not committed. This also allows her to survive Order 66. The warrior then appears in the animated series Star Wars Rebels and, in live action, in The Mandalorian.
