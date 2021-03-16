One of the most stellar moments that the second season of The Mandalorian was the introduction of Ahsoka Tano, character who appeared first in The Clone Wars and then in Star wars rebels. His Live Action presence moved many because he was someone they wanted to see, but it hadn’t happened.

The impact it left Rosario Dawson What Ahsoka in The Mandalorian It was such that Lucasfilm soon announced a series dedicated to this popular character from Star wars. Now, with all of this established, there is the ‘remote’ possibility that the project will be canceled.

Why do we say remote? Well, in 2019 it was related to Rosario Dawson with a scandal of transphobia. We cannot say if this case is similar to Gina Carano’s, but it is a fact that it happened.

In 2019, Dedrek Finley – a trans woman – accused Rosario Dawson of transphobia. According to the information, the actress stated that she was subjected to discrimination by Dawson and her family.

Journalist Daniel ritchman says that in Lucasfilm are concerned about this situation and that is why they are asking Rosario Dawson be very careful with everything you say and do. We will see if this project does not end canceled or something similar. Star wars.

Could it be that the new Star Wars story dedicated to Asohka Tano is in danger?

The situation of Rosario Dawson It is certainly urgent, because it is recent and there is the example of Gina Carano, who was fired recently from The Mandalorian and we don’t know what will happen to his character.

At this time it only remains to wait and know what the series of Ahsoka Tano and what to Lucasfilm do not explode some kind of bomb in your hand, especially when the audience is regaining faith in Star wars thanks to The Mandalorian.

Do you think they will cancel Rosario Dawson for what happened with the trans woman Dedrek Finley? Do not stop sharing your opinion with us through social media and stay for more news from Star wars in EarthGamer.

