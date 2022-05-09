Disney announced via Twitter that the production of the TV series Star Wars Ahsoka has begun. In addition, a photo shoot was shared which comes directly from the set and which also shows the hat of Dave Filoni, the “guru” of the TV side of Star Wars.

Dave Filoni is the one who helped make Ahsoka a franchise icon within Star Wars Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels, before bringing her to life within The Mandalorian and Book of Boba Fett.

In the background of the photography, we can see some monitors. They are blurry and it is not possible to say for sure what they show, but we are sure that many aficionados will begin to scan the image for clues about Star Wars Ahsoka.

We remember that Ahsoka Tano enter the saga as Anakin Skywalker’s padawan during the Clone Wars series. We will not spoil the story of her, but we must know that she is considered by many to be an excellent character and her past will probably be very important for the events of the Disney + TV series dedicated to her.

