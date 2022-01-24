Ahsoka, the TV series set in the universe of Star Wars, will see the presence of Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the cast with Rosario Dawson, who as we know will play the role of the protagonist.

Star Wars: Ahsoka is about to go into production and probably the entry of Winstead represents one of the final touches before starting the path that will lead to the actual resumed of the show.

You will certainly remember the actress for the role of Ramona Flowers in Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, but in her career, Winstead also starred in Gemini Man with Will Smith, Birds of Prey and Kate, an action movie she stars in. It is not yet clear who her character will be in Ahsoka.

Together with her and the aforementioned Rosario Dawson, in the series we will also find Hayden Christensen in the role of Anakin Skywalker, probably in the context of flashbacks and not in the shoes of Darth Vader.

Also present will be Natasha Liu Bordizzo in the role of Sabine Wren, also a figure based on the animated universe of Star Wars, and Ivanna Sakhno who will play an as yet unannounced role.