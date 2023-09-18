Join the La República WhatsApp channel

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ is the new series in the George Lucas saga that has delighted fans, which tells the story of Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice: Ahsoka Tano. Now a new and exciting chapter is expected in which the protagonist will enter a new universe and live more adventures. For this reason, here we leave you our complete guide with all the details so you don’t miss the premiere of episode 6 of ‘Ahsoka’ ONLINE.

When does ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ episode 6 premiere?

‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ will premiere its episode 6 on Tuesday, September 19, 2023. This story had an emotional ending in chapter 5, in which the protagonist was seen completely converted into a Jedi after the tough battle with her master Anakin Skywalker. Now Ahsoka will embark on another universe to live new adventures.

Ahsoka is Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice. Photo: Disney

What time to watch ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’, episode 6?

According to the scheduled time, chapter 6 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ can be seen from the 8.00 pm from the mentioned date in Peru; However, of course, in other countries it will be available at different times. Here, we leave you the list so you don’t miss the premiere:

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day

Where to watch ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ ONLINE?

All the complete episodes of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ can be seen ONLINE and exclusively on the streaming platform Disney Plusso you must have an active subscription to the service to access all the content of the series based on the George Lucas saga, which tells the story of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan.