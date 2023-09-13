The ‘Star Wars’ multiverse returned to captivate all its fans, with a series focused on the story of Ahsoka Tano, starring Rosario Dawson. This short-lived plot has many waiting for what will happen in each new chapter, so they eagerly await each premiere of this production developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni. In this note, we tell you what time and where you can watch episode 5 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ online.

What time to watch episode 5 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’?

Rosario Dawson stars in the miniseries 'Star Wars: Ahsoka'.

Episode 5 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ can be seen from the 3.00 am (Peruvian time) Tuesday September 12. This schedule was modified for this new episode, since the previous ones premiered at 9:00 am. Below, we leave you the schedules by country to watch the series starring Rosario Dawson.

Colombia: 3.00 am

Ecuador: 3.00 am

Mexico: 2.00 am

Chile: 5.00 am

Argentina: 5.00 am

Venezuela: 4.00 am

Spain: 10.00 am

Where to watch episode 5 of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’?

All the complete episodes of ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ can be seen online and exclusively on the streaming platform Disney Plusso you must have an active subscription to the service to access all the content of the series, based on the George Lucas saga, which tells the story of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Jedi Padawan.

What is the series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ about?

The series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ takes place in the timeline of ‘The Mandalorian’ and connects with ‘The Rangers of the New Repubic’. After the fall of the Empire, the Padawan embarks on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn, hoping to locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi who disappeared with Thrawn, many years ago. The galaxy, more vulnerable than ever, is exposed to a new threat, so Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, must investigate its origin and nature.

