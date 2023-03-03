Star Wars continues its run. After the success of Andor a few months ago, the time has come to see the third season of The Mandalorian, with the beloved Grogu and Mando. But looking to the future, other series are also on the way and one of the most anticipated is Star Wars Ahsoka, which will see the owner ex-padawan at the center of the action. Leading the project is there Dave Filoni, which has a long history with the franchise. Filoni was recently interviewed by The Hollywood Reporter and said what you think of Ahsoka, explaining that he is “cautiously optimistic.”

“I’m enjoying it a lot,” Filoni said when asked how things are going Star Wars Ahsoka production. “It’s something I never thought I’d do, as much as I’ve done all these different things over the years with Star Wars. Writing, directing and collaborating on these kinds of productions with so many people is the best they can ask for at this point.” .”

“There’s a lot of work to do, but I have an incredibly talented team around me supporting me. So I am cautiously optimistic“, he added with a laugh. “But the fans will let me know. They always do.”

Ahsoka, we recall, was presented with the animated film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, but is actually developed in the animated series of the same name. The character also continues in Star Wars Rebels (but not only) and reappears in The Mandalorian. Ahsoka was Anakin Skywalker’s padawan and (of course) survived Order 66.

If you want to know more about Star Wars The Mandalorian Season 3, here is our analysis of the first episode.