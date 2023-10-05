













According to Deadline, Lucasfilm is already in talks to give the Star Wars heroine another season. According to the media, the managers are already discussing it, however nothing has been confirmed yet. Of course, the reception could tip the balance in their favor.

Several of the series’ episodes, including its finale, opened the space to many possibilities. So a second season doesn’t sound so distant. In addition, the stories of Ahsoka and company could well continue in other series for Disney Plus.

Although the streaming service is already discussing the second season, it is not official yet. The fans of Star Wars They will have to wait a while to receive any news about this continuation. Do you agree that your story should continue or would you prefer other projects for the galactic saga?

What else is on the way for Star Wars?

As the second season of Ahsoka arrives, fans of Star Wars They will not be lacking in content. After all, the series is already on its way Skeleton Crewas well as the second season of Andor and other original series The Acolyte.

In addition to these projects, Dave Filoni has a movie on the way. According to rumors, this will unite and put an end to everything called ‘Mandoverse’. Those series that have shared plots with The Mandalorian. At the moment it doesn’t have a release date, but it sounds very promising.

