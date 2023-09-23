Followers of the ‘Star Wars’ saga couldn’t be more excited about ‘Ahsoka’, the series starring Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice that gets more and more interesting with each passing episode. Precisely, in its last chapter, we were able to see the return of two characters that we last saw in ‘Rebels’: Grand Admiral Thrawn and Ezra, who were in Peridea after the sacrifice of the Jedi to save their home planet, Lothal, of the imperial siege.

Do you want to know how the meeting between Ahsoka Tano and Thrawn? In the following note we will tell you everything you need to know so as not to miss chapter 7 of the series.

When is ‘Ahsoka’ episode 7 released?

The new episode of ‘Ahsoka’series based on the franchise ‘Star Wars’ by George Lucas, will premiere on Tuesday, September 26, 2023. In chapter 7 we will be able to see more about the reunion between Sabine and Ezra, in addition to a possible reaction on the part of the Jedi if he finds out that Thrawn could come out of his exile to once again spread terror in the galaxy.

On the other hand, Ahsoka would arrive in Peridea after being transported by a pack of purrgils in order to rescue Sabine, who had been taken prisoner by Baylan Skoll and Morgan Elsbeth, who are the main people responsible for a possible return of Thrawn.

What time does ‘Ahsoka’, episode 7, premiere?

As scheduled from the beginning, episode 7 of ‘Ahsoka’ It can be seen starting at 9.00 pm in Peru. However, if you are in another Latin American country or in Spain, here we will leave you the respective launch times:

Mexico: 7.00 pm

Colombia: 8.00 pm

Ecuador: 8.00 pm

Venezuela: 9.00 pm

Chile: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 10.00 pm

Spain: 3.00 am the next day.

Where to watch ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ ONLINE?

All the full episodes of the first season of ‘Ahsoka’ can be seen ONLINE and exclusively on the platform Disney Plusso you must have an active subscription to the streaming service to access all the content of the series based on the George Lucas saga, which tells the story of Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan.

The previous chapter of 'Ahsoka' meant the appearance of the Jedi, Ezra Bridger, who was reunited with Sabine. Photo: Disney+

What is ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ about?

The series ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ takes place in the timeline of ‘The Mandalorian’ and connects with ‘The Rangers of the New Repubic’. After the fall of the Empire, the Padawan embarks on the hunt for the evil Grand Admiral Thrawn, hoping to locate the missing Ezra Bridger, the young Jedi who disappeared with Thrawn many years ago. The galaxy, more vulnerable than ever, is exposed to a new threat, so Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan, must investigate its origin and nature.